Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance.

Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good Morning San Diego” repeatedly. He spoke on the event live with KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski.