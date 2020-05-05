Reform California poll shows voters oppose Governor Newsom’s coronavirus policies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent poll by Reform California showed that despite opposition to individual policies, voters still give Governor Gavin Newsom high marks for his overall handling of Coronavirus (64% approve, 29% disapprove).

However, the survey of 1,285 likely voters conducted by Remington Research for Reform California over the weekend (May 1-2) showed Californians believe there is a better way to re-open the state.

“It is only the first week of May and California voters already oppose several high-profile mandates imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom on the Coronavirus,” noted DeMaio. “It stands to reason that with each passing day that the Governor digs in his heals on these unpopular policies his overall approval rating may plummet and his political vulnerability will increase,” DeMaio concluded.

To see the the entire poll click here.

The survey weighted to match expected turnout demographics for the 2020 General Election. Margin of error is +/- 2.7% with a 95% level of confidence. Totals do not always equal 100% due to rounding.

Founded in 2003, Reform California is one of the state’s largest grassroots political action committees dedicated to opposing unnecessary tax increases and supports transparency and accountability in state and local government. More information at www.ReformCalifornia.org