Reform California proposes a ballot initiative to make it harder for state politicians to raise taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians already pay some of the highest tax rates in the country, but Carl DeMaio and Reform California are proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the “Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act” that will make it harder for state politicians to raise our taxes in the future.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California and radio host NewsRadio 600 KOGO, talks more about how this initiative will help Californians.