“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes.

This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, to discuss how this new fee would affect current and future home owners.

