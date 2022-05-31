Reform California releases their 2022 San Diego Election Guide for the CA Primary Election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re down to the last week in the 2022 California Primary Election and voters must postmark or return their ballots in person by next Tuesday June 7 at 8pm

With so many candidates and measures on the ballot things can get confusing, which is why Reform California has released a voter guide.

On “Good Moring San Diego” KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, about the voter guide.

The website to get the Reform California Voter Guide is www.SanDiegoElectionGuide.org