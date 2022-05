Reform California releases ‘voter guide’ to help break down primary election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s primary election is a mere month away (June 7) and with hundreds of candidates and measures on the ballot, things can get very confusing.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, has put together a voter guide to help voters.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this voter guide.