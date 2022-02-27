Reform California seeks signatures for two ballot measures they want on the 2022 ballot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reform California is asking the public to help them in their goal to gather enough signatures to get two ballot measures on the 2022 mid-term ballot.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, former San Diego City Councilmember, and radio host NewsRadio 600 KOGO joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss these particular two measures.

The first measure is called the “Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act,” which seeks to close loopholes that California politicians have used to impose tax hikes, said DeMaio.

The second measure is the “Repeal the Death Tax Act.”