Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative.

Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that he says will make it harder for state politicians to raise our taxes in the future.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the California Taxpayer Protection Act.

The campaign DeMaio is leading today marks a significant milestone – turning in nearly 1.4 million signatures that they collected to force this issue on the ballot. Carl DeMaio joins us to talk about the measure.