Regina the Dashund-rat terrier blend is looking for her cuddly forever home





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Regina is a 12-weeks-old Dachshund-rat terrier blend pup that currently weighs 7.31 pounds but estimated to weigh 30-35 pounds.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Regina are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Kristine Fisette of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to present Regina.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.