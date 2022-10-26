Regional task force begins monthly report on county-wide homeless





SAN DIEGIO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness followed through with promises to begin submitting monthly reports on the homeless crisis in San Diego the week of Oct. 24.

The taskforce launched a new dashboard that reveals monthly reports and updates on the crisis by detailing the number of homeless, as well as breakdowns on the vulnerable populations like veterans and youth living on the streets.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards went live in Downtown with recent numbers and the multifaceted uses of the program.