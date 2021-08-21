Registered nurse explains why she resigned over vaccine mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After treating coronavirus patients for the last 18 months, registered nurse Heather Cauvel is now considered a threat to public health.

Instead of getting vaccinated against her personal wishes, Cauvel decided to resign from her job instead.

Cauvel spoke at Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, along with almost 200 other concerned community members who are opposed to medical mandates.

Cauvel’s two minute speech quickly went viral, it has nearly 500K views on the KUSI News Twitter account alone.

She joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Morning San Diego to explain in more detail why she resigned, and what motivated her to tell her story in front of our County Supervisors.

A registered nurse who resigned from her job over mandatory vaccine requirement. "I was no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I'm a threat to public health?" More: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/cjqxbgPqJg — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 18, 2021