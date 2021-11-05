Registered nurse placed on unpaid administrative leave for Religious exemption of vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On October 28th Victoria “Tori” Jensen was escorted out of Kaiser Permanente Hospital and put on long-standing unpaid administrative leave. Tori had requested for religious exemption of the Covid-19 vaccine and had gotten denied, which lead to her removal from the hospital on the 28th.

On Thursday, Tori Jensen talks with KUSI about the denial of religious exemption and her administrative leave.