Registrar of Voters Michael Vu on status of voting in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3, and San Diego voters will be able to cast a vote by mail or at limited polling locations.

Registrar of Voters, Michael Vu, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss safety precautions with voting this upcoming election in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus,

Vu also discussed how is San Diego will handle the influx of mailing ballots.

Thousands of people have been displaced by the wildfires fires and have lost their homes. Vu explained how those people will be able to vote.