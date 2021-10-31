Reichert: ‘San Diego is set to lose 500 police officers on Dec. 1’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With COVID-19 vaccination mandates looming, San Diego is at risk of losing hundreds of county workers who choose to not take the vaccine.

This mandate includes many of the county’s police officers.

Amy Reichert, Co-founder of Reopen San Diego, joined Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the situation concerning county workers and vaccine mandates.

A County Board of Supervisors meeting will take place on Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. regarding COVID-19 mandates for new hires, Reichert said.

Reichert encouraged everyone to attend the meeting.

Agenda item #11 will take place some time after lunch, Reichert noted.