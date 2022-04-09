‘Reimburse or resign’: SANDAG official Christopher Rodriguez has message for SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local officials are still fuming regarding a recent investigation made by inewsource’s Jennifer Bowman that found the San Diego Association of Governments staff have regularly been using taxpayer funds for lavish dinners, gift cards, and more.

SANDAG Board of Directors Christopher Rodriguez joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss SANDAG’s misuse of taxpayer dollars.

Inewsource found that SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata was one of the organization’s most frequent patronizers of local restaurants, charging $17,000 in meals over about two years.

Some months, Ikhrata charged the agency more than a dozen times for restaurant visits.

The CEO’s salary and benefits add up to more than $580,000 which Ikhrata has had since late 2018.

“From my perspective, he needs to reimburse the funds that he spent lavishly or resign,” said Rodriguez.

“That’s my perspective and that’s what I’m going after,” Rodriguez added.

KUSI reached out to Hasan Ikhrata to speak but he “respectfully declined.”

