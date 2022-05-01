Reinette Senum takes steps toward running for California governor in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reinette Senum is a fourth generation Californian and two-time mayor and city council member of Nevada City, California, where she has been engaging in community building for nearly 20 years.

This year, she hopes to become California’s governor.

Some interesting facts about Senum: She is the first woman to cross the state of Alaska in the dead of winter on skis, then used the canoe she built to paddle down the Yukon River.

As mayor and city council member, Senum has experience tackling homelessness, housing affordability, and more.

Senum is not registered with any party, stating that voting Democrat or Republican is “voting for big money.”