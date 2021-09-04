Reitred Maj. Ignazio gives update on situation unfolding in Afghanistan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The dire situation in Afghanistan continues unraveling following the removal of U.S. troops from the country.

Major Glenn Ignazio, Retired Special Ops U.S. Air Force of 22 years, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates with the situation.

Maj. Ignazio began the interview by explaining that many American forces were still trying to get people such as interpreters out of the country.

Several organizations exist that people can get involved with and help, such as the E3 Ranch Foundation, Maj. Ignazio explained.