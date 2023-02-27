Remains found in Texas national park ID’d as those of San Diego woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The remains of a woman found in a Texas open-space preserve three weeks ago are those of a San Diego woman who went missing last year and is believed to have been murdered, authorities confirmed today.

A Texas Department of Transportation worker found the remains of Felicia Johnson, 24, in Sam Houston National Forest on Feb. 7, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the remains as those of Johnson through DNA and dental-record analysis, the agency reported.

Johnson’s suspected killer, 28-year-old Houston resident Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, remains at large. He was charged with murder in absentia last June.