Remarkable Black women open Cafe X: By Any Beans Necessary to help build generational wealth





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Cafe X: By Any Beans Necessary, held their grand opening. This Black mother and daughter founded this coffee shop to help Black and marginalized communities empower themselves to builds generational wealth.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Cafe X to talk about the business and get to know the mission and legacy these remarkable women are making.

1835 Imperial Avenue

San Diego, CA 92102

https://www.instagram.com/theofficialcafex/

https://www.byanybeans.com/