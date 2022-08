Remember Me Thursday® Rescue Contest Open Now!​

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shelters work every day to solve homeless pet concerns, so the Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest allows individuals to provide money, food and toys to their favorite rescue facility simply by sharing their rescue pet story.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Jessica Gercke of the Helen Woodward Animal Center to talk about this year’s competition.

Enter The #RememberMeThursday Contest Today to win up to $5,000 for your favorite shelter