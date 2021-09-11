Remembering 9/11 and how America is doing 20 years later

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brandon Wheeler, Executive Director of Freedom Research Foundation, was present in Kabul just days before the city fell to the Taliban.

Wheeler is also a USMC Combat Veteran with experience in Afghanistan and has studied the country for 16 years.

Wheeler joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his experience in Afghanistan on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He elaborated, stating that when America decided to finally leave the country the way that they did, there was “an immense sense of disheartening loss of hope.”

The reason for this was how much was accomplished that went unrecognized, Wheeler added.

They were starting work on the hard process of building governance for themselves, Wheeler explained.