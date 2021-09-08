Remembering 9/11 and how America is doing 20 years later

SAN DIEGO (KUIS) – It’s been almost 20 years since the terrorist attacks on 9/11 devastated our nation.

Now that America is about to reach this milestone, it’s important to reflect on all that the country has been through and all that we have accomplished in those two decades.

Executive Director of the Freedom Research Foundation, Brandon Wheeler, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Wheeler has also been a USMC combat veteran with experience in Afghanistan.

Wheeler emphasized that he believes the spirit of America to be within every American, and he encouraged every American to focus not on what divides the country, but on what unites it.