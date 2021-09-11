Remembering 9/11 with Sheriff Bill Gore

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s Sheriff Bill Gore joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the tragic event’s impact on American society, even 20 years later.

Sheriff Gore described that he was head of the FBI in San Diego on the date of Sept. 11, 2001.

Within 24 hours of the terrorist attacks, Gore’s team found out that two of the Pentagon’s hijackers had lived in San Diego for a long time.

They worked around the clock for several weeks, Gore described, and it was an experience he’ll never forget, Gore said.