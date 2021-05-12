Remembering architectural greats Helmut Jahn and Art Gensler

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two architectural greats known for their work on prominent landmarks in San Diego have passed away.

Art Gensler was the founder of the largest architecture firm in the world and responsible for local projects like the Museum of Photographic Arts San Diego, the Little Italy Food Hall, One Paseo, and the 632-metre-high Shanghai Tower, the world’s second tallest building.

German American architect Helmut Jahn was responsible for One America Plaza downtown, which to this day remains San Diego’s tallest building.

Jahn passed away on May 8 when he was struck by two vehicles while riding his bicycle outside Chicago.

He was 81 years old.

Perry Dealy, President and CEO of Dealy Development Inc., joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to remember the two excellent architects.