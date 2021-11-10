Remembering Father Joe with the Lucky Duck Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is honoring the late Father Joe this week. On Wednesday, Pat Kilkenny, chairman and co-founder of the Lucky Duck Foundation partners with KUSI to talk more about Father Joe’s legacy.

Father Joe Carroll died July 10, 2021 at age 80 after a battle with diabetes. He was president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Village from 1982 until his retirement in 2011, and the facility was renamed Father Joe’s Villages in his honor in 2015.

Pat and his wife Stephanie match all gifts up to $1 million per year. This year they went above and beyond that at the Swing & Soiree with an additional $500k match.

For more information visit their website: www.LuckyDuckFoundation.org

