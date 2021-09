Remembering the Jeff and Jer human flag of 2001 outside of Qualcomm Stadium





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Tommy Sablan (also known as Little Tommy), Eric Mabrey, Josie Harrison-Vargas, and Beatrice Lopez-Alferos joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to remember San Diego’s human flag event of 2001.

Star 100.7 Radio hosts Jeff and Jer organized the human flag.

After the attacks, San Diegans came together to create the flag in honor those lost in the attacks.