Remembering the life and legacy of KUSI Reporter Rod Luck

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Formative KUSI Reporter Rod Luck has passed.

Luck was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Montana with his family at the age of five.

He grew up as a standout athlete in football, track, and baseball, then began sportscasting in Helena doing play-by-play for local schools.

After being named Montana’s Sportscaster of the Year at age 20, he moved around the country, broadcasting at a variety of different T.V. stations.

At those stations, he earned a reputation as a reporter who asked the tough questions, even if it meant putting himself on the line.

In 1990 he joined KUSI, and quickly became one of the most recognizable personalities in morning show T.V.

Above all, Luck was a man who loved his community and as he continued at KUSI, his work centered around helping those in need.

His acts of service were so recognized that San Diego City Council declared days in his honor twice.

Luck had a career in broadcasting that spanned across more than half a century and will be well remembered.