Remembering the San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre 37 years later





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today marks the 37th anniversary of the San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre.

41-year-old Huberty fatally shot 21 people and wounded 19 others on July 18, 1984.

At the time, the massacre was the deadliest mass shooting by a lone gunman in U.S. history.

Filmmaker Charlie Minn directed “77 Minutes” and joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event and his documentary on it.

The film is available on Amazon Prime and other streaming venues as well.