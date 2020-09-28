Remembering the victims of PSA Flight 182, 42 years after the crash over North Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 42nd anniversary of the PSA Flight 182 crash in San Diego that killed 144 people and transformed North Park into a swath of wreckage and carnage was remembered Sept. 25 with an online commemoration by Grossmont College’s history department.

At the time, it was one of the deadliest air disasters in US history.

Normally, a memorial would be held at the intersection of Dwight and Nile streets in North Park, but the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing that from happening in person.

So, Grossmont College’s history department stepped in to make sure there was still some sort of commemoration for the victims and their families.

Grossmont College History professor Marty Ennis, former member of PSA Management, Fred Hall, and the sister of one of the victim’s, Myra Pelowski joined KUSI News to discuss this year’s memorial.