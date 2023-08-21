Remnants of Hilary continue to drop rain on parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary continued to drop rain on parts of the San Diego area Monday, with forecasters saying there was still a lingering chance of some thunderstorms despite the bulk of the storm moving out of the region.

The ongoing heavy and widespread precipitation from the tempest out of the south prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch that will be in effect through the afternoon across the county.

“Light rain and drizzle west of the mountains will end by early afternoon followed by gradual clearing of the deep moist layer left behind by Hilary,” according to the National Weather Service. “There is a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms over the mountains this afternoon and again Thursday afternoon.”

Three climate stations in San Diego received record rainfall for the month of August on Sunday, according to the NWS:

— Escondido, 2.66 inches, breaking the prior record of 2.2, set in August 1945;

— Vista, 2.12 inches, breaking the record of 1.78, set in August 1977; and

— Cuyamaca, 4.11 inches, breaking the record of 4.1, also set in August 1977.

Winds gusts of up to 50 mph swept through San Diego, and were up to 70 mph in the mountains.

Hilary weakened from hurricane strength to a tropical storm early Sunday off the coast of Baja California.

Other local 24-hour rainfall totals as of 5 a.m. Monday included 5.6 inches on Mount Laguna, 3.89 at Lake Cuyamaca, 2.71 in Julian, 2.52 in Fallbrook, 2.39 in Carlsbad, 2.36 in Valley Center, 2.32 at Oceanside Harbor, 2.26 in La Mesa, 2.22 in National City, 2.18 at Oceanside Airport, 2.15 in Poway, 2.07 at Montgomery Field airport, 1.99 in Vista, 1.95 in Ramona, 1.79 in Coronado, 1.78 in El Cajon, 1.75 at San Diego International Airport, 1.7 in San Pasqual Valley, 1.53 in Santee, 1.4 in Chula Vista, 1.33 at Brown Field airport, 1.16 in Alpine, 0.75 in Ocotillo Wells and 0.28 in Borrego Springs.

The rain was expected to taper off by Monday afternoon in most areas, according to the NWS.

The San Diego Unified School District on Sunday rescheduled the first day of the school year from Monday to Tuesday due to the powerful storm.

“Postponing the first day will allow the district to assess any impact to sites and offices and ensure they are prepared to welcome students and families to the new school year,” the San Diego County Office of Education advised. “In conjunction with public-safety partners, school districts, charter schools and private schools are continuing to monitor weather and road conditions.”

Officials announced Saturday that the following public and government facilities would be closed Sunday and Monday because of the severe weather:

— All city beaches;

— Reservoir lakes;

— Regional and community parks and open-space parks;

— Torrey Pines, Balboa and Mission Bay golf courses and;

— The city administration building.

Legoland and SeaWorld also were closed Sunday as the region rode out the storm.

Weather shelters for the homeless were opened Saturday in the San Diego area, with six locations are available with additional shelter beds:

— Corky Smith Gymnasium, 274 Pico Ave.;

— Father Joe’s Villages Shelter, 1501 Imperial Ave.;

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St.;

— San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St.;

— People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) Interim Shelter, 1250 Sixth Ave.; and

— Southwestern College Jaguar Aquatics Wellness and Sports, 900 Otay Lakes Road.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency on Saturday, with San Diego city and county officials doing the same. Newsom met with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Saturday at the San Diego Emergency Operations Center to discuss emergency preparations.

“The state stands ready to support communities impacted by Hurricane Hilary. … We’re mobilizing to prepare and respond to this storm,” the governor’s office stated.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it was coordinating with California officials to provide support as needed. FEMA pre-positioned supplies at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, and a FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team deployed to the California Office of Emergency Services and is prepared to assist with any requests for federal assistance. Additional teams were on standby for deployment if necessary, officials said.

The North County Transit District suspended Coaster train service on Sunday due to the weather, but the trains were again running on Monday.

Amtrak and Metrolink both reduced their service for Sunday in San Diego County.

San Diego online services will still be available Monday, including Development Services Department permitting services.

On Saturday, the U.S. Navy ordered San Diego-based ships out to sea to protect them against the storm. Those vessels included the carrier USS Nimitz and the destroyer Halsey.

Prior to Sunday, a tropical storm had not made landfall in California since 1939.