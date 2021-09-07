Renewed 2023 lease must come with new stadium agreement, the Buffalo Bills say

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A stadium showdown could be brewing on the East Coast as the Buffalo Bills confirm there will be no new lease agreement with New York State without a new Buffalo

Stadium.

They are asking for a partial publicly funded agreement for a new $1.4 billion stadium.

As of now, the team’s future is uncertain beyond July 2023.

Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of the situation.