ReOpen San Diego and other advocates hold press conference and rally against the City employee vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -On Dec. 1, the City of San Diego is set to fire unvaccinated city employees including hundreds of police, firefighters, and civilian employees. On Monday, Nov. 29 ReOpen San Diego is holding a press conference and peaceful rally at City Hall to “stop the purge” of mass, city-wide termination.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with the co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, Alysson Hartmann about the press conference and rally.

What: Rally Nov 29 at 11am Civic Center Plaza “Stop the Purge!”

When: Nov 29, Monday 11am

where: Civic Center Plaza 1200 Third Avenue

Why: “Excluding any segment of society from active participation in democracy is a huge problem for all of us if we want to live in a free society!”