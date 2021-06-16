ReOpen San Diego celebrates California lifting pandemic restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Advocacy group, ReOpen San Diego has been fighting for — you guessed it — reopening San Diego since the onset of pandemic-related restrictions.

Two Co-Organizers for ReOpen San Diego, Amy Reichert and Aly Hartmann, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss California and thus, San Diego’s, long-awaited reopening.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is the one chiefly responsible for having made San Diego County the most locked-down county in the U.S., said Reichert.

Hartmann added that they don’t think Fletcher should now be saying that he is allowing people to get back together.