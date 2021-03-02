ReOpen San Diego continues rallying for schools to start again amidst declining youth mental health

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To mark the one-year anniversary of California’s coronavirus lockdown, ReOpen San Diego will be holding a rally at the San Diego County Administration Building on March 13 at noon.

Aly Hartmann and Amy Reichert, both mothers and co-organizers of ReOpen San Diego, joined KUSI to discuss the need for schools to start holding in-person classes again.

Rady Children’s Hospital has reported that 28 children a month are having suicidal thoughts and need emergency care.

On average, five to 10 cases are reported a month.

The Child Abuse Pediatric program at Rady Children’s Hospital reported an 82% increase in child abuse cases.

Tips towards the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force nearly doubled to a whopping 5,885.