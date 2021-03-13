ReOpen San Diego hopes to pressure officials with back-to-back rallies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – ReOpen San Diego parents, Amy Reichert and Alysson Hartman, held two rallies today to pressure county officials to return to normalcy.

The first rally is dubbed Reopen San Diego Unified Schools Press Conference and took place at the County Admin Building Steps at 10 a.m.

District Attorney Summer Stephan, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and various parents attended the press conference.

The second rally, “Stay Classy and Free, San Diego,” took place at the County Admin Building Steps at 12 p.m. with a band and local small business owners, local parents, Aly Hartmann — single parent and organizer of ReOpen SD — Mayor Bill Wells, Graham Ledger, Marco Contreras — who is running for 79th Assembly — and local attorney Michael Curran.

Amy Reichert and Alysson Hartman joined KUSI to discuss their fervor for getting SDUSD’s schools open again.