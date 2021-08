‘ReOpen San Diego’ members recap packed County Supervisors Board meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 120 people addressed the San Diego County Board of Supervisors last week in a loaded meeting.

Frustrated over the county’s actions on vaccination and mask recommendations, a multitude of San Diegans voiced their opposition to the mandates.

Amy Reichert and Alysson Hartmann joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to talk about the county board meeting.