‘ReOpen San Diego’ met Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during San Diego visit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s recent visit to San Diego, advocacy group “ReOpen San Diego” was invited to meet with the Florida governor.

ReOpen San Diego Co-Organizers, Amy Reichert and Aly Hartmann, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the visitation.

Hartmann mentioned that she loved meeting Gov. DeSantis and really appreciated his stance on defending his people’s constitutional rights.

“I already call him the leader of the free world, personally,” Hartmann added.

Reichert echoed something Gov. DeSantis said that she found inspiring, “We want to lift people up, we don’t want to lock them down.”

She added that those at ReOpen San Diego feel the same way as DeSantis.