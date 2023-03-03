ReOpen San Diego rallies in support of unvaccinated SDCCD employees facing termination





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Outrage and controversy continue over the San Diego Community College Districts COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with the fired unvaccinated staff continuing to fight back.

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) provides the following statement on its COVID-19 vaccination requirement, which comes following the March 2 SDCCD Board of Trustees meeting:

“The Board of Trustees of the San Diego Community College District remains committed to providing safe and healthy education and work environments for all members of our communities. We recognize our communities have differing perspectives on COVID-19 and vaccination requirements. The district will continue to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will continue to provide religious and medical exemptions and accommodations where safe and reasonable. In light of the improved public health conditions in San Diego County, the district is reevaluating accommodation options for employees who have been subject to disciplinary action. Accommodation options for terminated employees will be reassessed as part of appeal procedures. At this time, the Board of Trustees is not considering any employee terminations related to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. As public health conditions in our region continue to improve, we are excited to see our communities returning to in-person classes and services as we expand access, success, and equity in our wide range of educational programs and support services. The district cannot comment on confidential personnel matters involving individual employees.”

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live at the rally with ReOpen San Diego co-founder, and terminated SDCCD employees, with all the details.