ReOpen San Diego responds to FDA panel endorsing COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that the FDA has endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, San Diegans against vaccine mandates have been reacting.

Amy Reichert, Co Founder of ReOpen San Diego, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to give her reaction to the FDA’s panel endorsing the vaccine.

Reichert had a message for Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School Board President, and urged him to stop being political, to think about the children, and listen to parents.