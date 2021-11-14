ReOpen San Diego to hold rally featuring first responders at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – ReOpen San Diego will hold another rally advocating against vaccine mandates on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m., this time featuring police, lifeguards, firefighters, and crime victims at Balboa Park’s Organ Pavilion.

The City of San Diego is still holding its police force to a Dec. 1 vaccine mandate deadline.

Amy Reichert, Co Founder of ReOpen San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rally.