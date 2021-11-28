ReOpen San Diego to host ‘Stop the Purge’ rally outside City Council meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council is set to hold a special meeting Monday to consider a vaccine mandate for all city employees.

If passed, all city employees – including elected officials, board and commission members, along with volunteers — will need to get their shots and provide proof by Dec. 1.

That ordinance would stand as a condition of continued employment.

The virtual meeting starts at 8 a.m. Monday.

You can submit public comment for agenda item 601 by clicking here.

In response, ReOpen San Diego is holding a “Stop the Purge!” rally on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Civic Center Plaza 1200 Third Ave.

Amy Reichert, Co Founder of ReOpen San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the planned rally.