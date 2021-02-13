Reopen SDUSD demands the school district set a date for in-person education

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Department of Public Health issued instructions that would allow school districts to seek an exemption to operate outside of the state’s guidance.

“The CDPH exemption process essentially “grandfathers in” Districts, like San Diego Unified, that began a Phased Reopening Plan while the County was in the Red Tier. The CDPH acknowledges that the updated school guidelines released last month, which defined a school being “open” if on-site instruction was offered to at least all students in one grade, precluded districts like SDUSD, which based Phase One on vulnerability criteria versus grade level,” according to Reopen SDUSD.

The exemption process will allow these Districts to move forward with their Phased Reopening plans.

“We are thrilled that CDPH recognizes the significant investments districts like SDUSD have made to bring students and staff back safely for on-site instruction,” says Reopen SDUSD Co-founder Leslie Hoffmeister. “We urge SDUSD to act with urgency and set immediate dates for Phase 2, which was to have started January 4th.”

Hoffmeister joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss reopening schools.