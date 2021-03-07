Reopen SDUSD displeased with District’s watery reopening plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid mounting pressure, the San Diego Unified School District has set a target reopening date of April 12 for hybrid learning only.

Leslie Hofmeister of Reopen SDUSD joined KUSI to elaborate on her and her group’s displeasure with the current flat promises of reopening from the District.

Hofmeister sees several problems with the District’s reopening plan: metrics more stringent than the CDC recommends, the California Department of Public Health’s guidance regarding teacher vaccinations and community spread, and a lack of agreement between district officials and the teacher’s union on the agreed upon timeline, according to Hofmeister.

The most the District has committed to is hybrid learning without a set number of hours on site each week, Hofmeister said.

She strongly feels that until the majority of students are in school the majority of the time, the school district has not done enough.