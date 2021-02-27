Reopen SDUSD remains skeptical of District’s targeted school opening date

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego Unified School Board President Richard Barrera announced that the district’s schools would target April 12 for an opening date.

However, his most recent update conveyed that schools would open once San Diego graduated from the purple tier and all teachers and staff became vaccinated.

Still, they maintain optimism, President Barrera said.

Leslie Hofmeister, Parent and Co-Founder of Reopen SDUSD, joined KUSI to react to the SDUSD’s response.

Hofmeister remained skeptical of the district’s messages and the organization plans to continue rallying.

“This is a developed country and our children have been out of school for a year. It’s nonsense,” she added.