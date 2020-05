Reopening San Diego’s economy after Gov. Newsom approves phase two

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State of California is facing a $54 billion budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local State Assemblymember says it is imperative that we safely re-open business to reduce the hit to our economic outlook and help Californians recover.

75th District State Assemblymember Marie Waldron joined KUSI to talk about this.