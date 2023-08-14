Rep. Byron Donalds on Prisoner Swap, Special Counsel, Articles of Impeachment, and 2024

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Florida Congressman Byron Donalds is in San Diego and stopped by the KUSI News studio to discuss the failing political policies of California, compared to his home state of Florida.

Donalds joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the US-Iranian prisoner swap, the special counsel tasked with investigating the Biden family corruption, Articles of Impeachment against President Biden, and the 2024 election.