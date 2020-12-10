Rep. Crenshaw calls out Pelosi for withholding COVID relief for political gain

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is coming under fire from Americans and Members of Congress because of her recent comments about holding off signing a COVID-19 relief package.

Pelosi admitted that she prevented passing the legislation that would have provided relief to millions of Americans because she didn’t want to give Trump a win.

Since the election has passed and Democrat Joe Biden is the projected President-elect, Pelosi now says she’s ready to deliver the aid because, “there will be a new president in office.”

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw spoke on the House floor about these comments, blasting Pelosi for preventing COVID relief from being voted on.

Crenshaw began saying, “I rise today, to unequivocally condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the actions the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.”

The full video posted to Rep. Crenshaw’s Instagram page can be viewed here.