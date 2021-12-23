Rep. Darrell Issa announces election campaign for California’s 48th congressional district

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local Rep. Darrell Issa, currently representing the 50th congressional district, announced on Tuesday that he will be running for California’s 48th congressional district in the upcoming election.

With the encouragement and support of family, friends and especially constituents throughout the region I have represented since 2001, I am announcing that next year I will seek election in California’s new 48th Congressional District. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) December 22, 2021

California’s new 48th congressional district is based in Orange County and includes Costa Mesa, Emerald Bay, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, Sunset Beach, and parts of Garden Grove, Midway City, Aliso Viejo, Santa Ana, and Westminster.

Rep. Scott Peters, who currently represents the 52nd congressional district, confirmed Wednesday that he will run for reelection in the new 50th congressional district.

Rep. Issa joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss changes in the district’s mapping and his reelection campaign.