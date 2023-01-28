Rep. Darrell Issa announces No Track No Tax Act to block mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 27, California Representative Darrell Issa (R) of District 48 announced a bill that would prevent the widely disputed mileage tax from taking effect.

The No Track No Tax Act was introduced by Issa in an effort to prevent both a tax on mileage proposed repeatedly by SANDAG and the tracking devices that would be necessary to calculate each tax.

Rep. Darrell Issa joined KUSI’s “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss why he felt the bill was necessary.