Rep. Darrell Issa: Biden must answer critical questions about his leadership failures in Afghanistan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following criticism of President Biden’s reading of prepared remarks on the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, Congressman Darrell Issa, senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement:

“On Monday afternoon, the President read one prepared statement on the Afghanistan crisis, but he still owes the American people answers. President Biden must answer five critical questions about his leadership failures in Afghanistan: Why did you fail to create and implement a coherent plan to evacuate all Americans?”

Issa’s statement continued to demand President Biden answer five critical questions about his leadership failures in Afghanistan:

Why did you fail to create and implement a coherent plan to evacuate all Americans? Why were your intelligence assessments so incorrect? What did the United States agree to give the Taliban in exchange for the ability to extract Americans? What does our precipitous withdrawal signal to our allies, including Ukraine and Taiwan? Why should anyone trust the Biden Administration again on issues of national security?

Furthermore, Congressman Issa has already called on Speaker Pelosi to return Congress to Washington to receive testimony and conduct oversight on the collapse of Afghanistan.

Issa also wants Secretaries Blinken and Austin to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee next week. Both men are getting harsh criticism for their recent statements about their uncertainty of the USA’s ability to evacuate American civilians stuck in Afghanistan.

Congressman Issa joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the collapse of Afghanistan in more detail, and why he believes countries around the world no longer trust the United States.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced today that the U.S. can’t “collect large numbers of people” fleeing Afghanistan. Austin says we will evacuate as many as we can "until the clock runs out." The Biden Administration may abandon American civilians stuck in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/e1uWqullq7 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 18, 2021

President Biden must answer critical questions about his leadership failures in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6x0SjXgg4k — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 19, 2021